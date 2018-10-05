Cooley man Kearney to earn his 200th cap for Leinster in this weekend's derby with Munster

Cooley man Rob Kearney is set to earn his 200th cap for Leinster on Saturday when the province face derby rivals Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back, twice a Grand Slam winner with Ireland, featured in last weekend's 20-3 win over Connacht and has been named in Leo Cullen's side for the Lansdowne Road clash.

Kearney has 86 caps for his country since making his club debut away to the Ospreys in September 2005, scoring a try in a 22-20 loss.

Brother Dave has been named among the replacements.