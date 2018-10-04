Dundalk Golf Club qualify for Barton Shield All-Ireland final after beating Kinsale

Dundalk Golf Club have reached the AIG Barton Shield All-Ireland final after a comprehensive win over Munster champions Kinsale in this morning’s semi-final at Thurles Golf Club.

Dundalk beat the Cork club by 10 holes with Aaron Grant and Conor Curran five up with four to play while Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy were five up with five to play when the match ended.

Dundalk will now face Athenry in tomorrow morning’s final at 10:15am. Athenry won their match against Clandeboye by seven holes.