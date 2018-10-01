Woodview move top of Division Two after easy home win over Navan Cosmos

NEFL Division Two

Woodview Celtic 4-0 Navan Cosmos

Woodview Celtic moved three points clear at the top of Division Two after beating Navan Cosmos, 4-0, on Sunday.

Conor Macken’s side were utterly dominant against the league’s strugglers, scoring three times in the second half to put a comprehensive look on the scoreline.

The win came at a cost, though, with centre-back Dean Hoey, who scored the opening goal, going off before half-time with an ankle injury.

Hoey put Woodview in front on 25 minutes, scoring from six yards after Niall Mackin had flicked Stephen Begley’s corner off the ‘bar.

Mackin did get his name on the scoresheet, though, converting Shea McArdle’s teasing delivery across goal from the right flank.

And the provider soon turned scorer when McArdle cut inside, beating his man, and slotted to the corner.

Substitute Jason Myles added Woodview’s fourth with 15 minutes to play, rounding off an easy afternoon for the hosts.

Woodview Celtic: Pádraig Gorham; John Duffy, Dean Hoey, Shane Taaffe, Stephen Begley; Shea McArdle, Kyle Carroll, Caolan Dines, Deane Browne; Conor Macken, Niall Mackin

Subs: Daniel Mulligan, Jason Myles, Cian Kearney, Stephen Cooney