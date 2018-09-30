Bellurgan blitz Chanel SSC to move through in FAI Junior Cup

FAI Junior Cup

Chanel SSC 0-3 Bellurgan United

Bellurgan United were resounding winners in Dublin on Sunday afternoon as they opened their FAI Junior Cup campaign with a 3-0 victory over Chanel SSC.

The Flynn Park charges were utterly dominant against their AUL opponents and could have won by considerably more.

They took the lead through Shane O’Brien in the first half. Saheed Ogunforuwa showed good feet to engineer space for himself, speeding away from his marker and playing across for O’Brien to tap home.

Bellurgan made it 2-0 before half-time through Ciarán Sheelan’s third goal of the season. Midfielder Christian Lotefa showed tremendous strength to throw off four or five challengers before finding Sheelan who made no mistake.

In truth, the peninsula side could have scored more having gone close on several further occasions without having to move out of second gear.

Jason McConville even had the luxury of making a change between the posts in the second half, with Seán O’Hare coming in for Robbie Arthur.

A third goal arrived for Bellurgan in the closing stages. Ogunforuwa beat several tacklers before being hacked down for a penalty, which he converted himself to round off an impressive afternoon for the speedy wideman.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Simon O’Shaughnessy, Keith Finnegan, Owen Traynor, Seán Mathews; Shane O’Brien, Stephen Finnegan, Christian Lotefa, Brian White, Saheed Ogunforuwa; Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Cian McDonald, Mark Murphy, Chris Lawson, Joe Connor, Seán O’Hare