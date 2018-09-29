Kane and Burns score as Ardee record crucial NEFL Premier Division victory over Carrick

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 2-1 Carrick Rovers

Ardee Celtic scored their second win of the season to all but retain their NEFL Premier Division status.

Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Carrick Rovers moved John Flanagan’s men six points clear of Rovers and seven above pointless Duleek at the foot of the table.

The Deesiders were dominant in the first half and took the lead through Gareth Kane’s stylish half-volley, before passing up a number of chances to extend the gap.

It was much the same after the break, with Ardee on top, and Shane Hickey went close on a couple of occasions, only to be denied by the Carrick ‘keeper.

However, with 15 minutes to go, striker Ryan Burns headed home the insurance goal from a corner. It was a fitting way to mark a man of the match display by the Louth GAA player.

Carrick finished strongly, pulling a goal back and putting the home backline under pressure, striking the post in the process.

But the men in blue held out to claim a season-defining three points.

Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds; Lorcan Myles, Niall Sharkey, Ken Thornton, Robbie Reynolds; Aaron Roche, John Bingham; Shane Hickey, Tristan Knowles, Gareth Kane; Ryan Burns

Subs: Shawni Dowdall, Stuart Osborne, Bryan O’Connor