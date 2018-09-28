Louth seniors learn their 2019 O'Byrne Cup opponents

Louth seniors have been drawn to face Wicklow and Longford in the 2019 O'Byrne Cup.

The Reds faced Longford in last year's competition opener at Darver, while they played the Garden County last in the 2016 Leinster Championship.

All-Ireland champions Dublin have received a bye through to the semi-finals.

The matches are due to get underway in early December.

Louth are yet to appoint a manager for the new season following Pete McGrath's departure in July.