REPORT | Limerick millionaire to donate €100,000 to Louth GAA

Louth GAA are reportedly set to gain a cash injection of €100,000 from Limerick millionaire JP McManus.

The Sporting Limerick backer, who is recognised for his support of GAA in the Treaty County, is to make a €3.2 million donation which will be split evenly across all respective County Boards. The money is then to be divided among clubs in all 32 counties.

A letter is believed to have been circulated to all County Boards, saying the donation is in aid of the continued development of Gaelic Games in the county.

According to RTÉ Sport, "A spokesperson for the GAA has described it as "unprecedented" and an "incredible gesture".