Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup
Martin and Billy Smith hit hat-tricks apiece as Muirhevna Mor bash Kells in the Tully Cup
Kells Celtic 0 Muirhevna Mor 11
Muirhevna Mor celebrate winning last season's Tully Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round three
Kells Celtic 0-11 Muirhevna Mor
Strikers Martin and Billy Smith scored hat-tricks as Muirhevna Mor opened their Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup defence with an emphatic 11-0 victory away to Kells Celtic on Sunday afternoon.
Gary Clarke fired a double, while Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes and substitute Cody Magill also got their names on the scoresheet as the Blues set-up a home fourth round meeting with Carrick Rovers, whom they faced in last season’s semi-final.
In what was Billy Smith’s first start since returning to action, he and his namesake, Martin, caused Kells untold problems, with the latter opening the scoring in the early stages.
The Blues led 5-0 at the break and, in truth, it could have been much more had they needed to up their goals-for tally.
Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Adrian Rafferty, Robbie Gavaghan, Jimmy Cooney; Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes; Martin Smith, Billy Smith
Sub: Cody Magill
