Rock Celtic left angered at officials' display in NEFL Premier Division draw with Carrick Rovers

NEFL Premier Division

Carrick Rovers 2-2 Rock Celtic

Rock Celtic were left reeling at the match referee’s display as they lost a two-goal lead to draw against Carrick Rovers on Sunday morning.

The Blackrock side felt they were denied two stonewall penalties, having had one given against them, in a match where manager Paudie Gollogley was sent from the line.

Niall Donnelly put Rock in front, converting Aidan Curtin’s pull-back at the end of a move which involved several passes.

His striker-partner, David Ward, was instrumental in the visitors’ second as his challenge of the Carrick ‘keeper saw the ball fall for Daniel Kerr in midfield, who expertly picked his spot in the net from range.

However, Rock’s lead was soon halved as the hosts were controversially awarded a penalty. John Rogers claimed a high delivery unchallenged, though, catching everyone by surprise, a spot-kick was given for an incident somewhere in the area.

And the teams went to the break level when a mix-up in the Rock backline resulted in Carrick, again, taking full advantage.

The second half saw Rock dominate, going close on several occasions, while Ward had a “stonewall” penalty claim waved away as the Division One holders were left feeling robbed.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Liam McDonnell, Paddy Reilly, Jason Mok, Fearghal McDonald; Brendan Rogers, Éanna McArdle, Daniel Kerr, Aidan Curtin; David Ward, Niall Donnelly

Subs: Derek Delany, Ed Maguire, David Hayes