Woodview left reeling at two late concessions in NEFL Division Two defeat to Johnstown

NEFL Division Two

Woodview Celtic 0-2 Johnstown

Woodview Celtic lost their crucial Division Two top-of-the-table clash in Muirhevnamor on Sunday afternoon as Johnstown maintained their 100% record at the expense of the ‘View’s.

Conor Macken’s charges were the dominant force for much of the contest, but failed to take any of their numerous opportunities before being hit with two late, sucker punch goals from the visitors.

The match was scoreless at half-time, despite Woodview’s dominance and they maintained their impressive levels into the second period. However, with less than 20 minutes to go, poor defending cost the home side as Johnstown found the net, taking a priceless lead.

The breakthrough shook Woodview who were unable to recover adequately from the concession and a second soon followed for Johnstown.

If they’re to earn the sole promotion place, Woodview will require favours as Sunday’s victors and Redeemer remain unbeaten.

Woodview Celtic: Seán Smyth; Deane Browne, Daniel Mulligan, Dylan Thornton; Caolan Dines, Conor Macken, Paul McArdle, Dennis Cholach, Stephen Begley; Robert Mackin, Niall Mackin

Subs: Sheriff Ayoade, Cian Kearney, Liam Lindsay, Brendan McGuinness