Arthur's spectacular penalty save inspires Bellurgan to comfortable NEFL Premier Division win over Duleek

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup final

Duleek 1-4 Bellurgan United

Robert Arthur’s fabulous penalty save helped Bellurgan United to a resounding victory away to Duleek on Sunday afternoon.

The Bellurgan stopper got down wonderfully to prevent the hosts from levelling during their most dominant spell of the game, early in the second half, and from there the tide changed as United added to their two first half goals in securing their biggest win of the season.

Jason McConville’s side were excellent before the break, opening the scoring through Seán Maguire, who bravely converted Seán Mathews’ delivery.

Midfielders Stephen Finnegan and Christian Lotefa combined for the second, the former winning the ball back and playing to Lotefa who broke clear and finished to the net.

Duleek came out strongly in the second half, halving their deficit in rapid fashion before winning the penalty which Arthur saved in what proved to be a game-changing phase of play.

Substitutes Saheed Ogunforuwa and Shane O’Brien added blistering pace to Bellurgan’s attack, and both ended on the scoresheet to cap very impressive cameos.

Ogunforuwa registered first before O’Brien tidily finished after some good control and a strong run.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Owen Traynor, Keith Finnegan, Diarmuid Murphy, Alan Connor; Simon O’Shaughnessy, Christian Lotefa, Stephen Finnegan, Seán Mathews; Brian White, Seán Maguire

Subs: Cian McDonald, Saheed Ogunforuwa, Shane O’Brien, Mark Murphy, Dermot Treanor