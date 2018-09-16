Matthews a hat-trick hero as Glenmuir advance in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Oldcastle United 2-5 Glenmuir FC

Colm Matthews’ hat-trick helped Glenmuir FC into the last 16 of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup on Sunday morning as they departed Oldcastle with a 5-2 win.

Their second win in this season’s competition, they had to come from behind having travelled to Meath with just 11 players.

Oldcastle’s lead strike came against the run of play and visiting ‘keeper David McKenny can count himself unlucky not to have stopped the effort having got a hand to it.

However, from a Niall Hand delivery, Matthews equalised, diving bravely inside the six-yard box to nod past the Oldcastle ‘keeper.

And he completed the turnaround with a back-heeled finish from close range after another good delivery by Hand, who was playing as a winger as opposed to his customary full-back position.

It remained that way at the break before Matthews completed his hat-trick, rising highest to head home Liam Cunningham’s cross for Glenmuir’s third of the affair.

Oldcastle pulled a stroke back to make a game of it, but a wonderful free-kick score from Danny Mullen and a fine finish by Cunningham earned the Hoey’s Lane charges a comprehensive victory.

Glenmuir FC: David McKenny; Liam McKenny, Willie Kelly, Edgar Bitanius, Rory Phelan; Niall Hand, Éibhín Caldwell, Mark Molloy, Liam Cunningham; Danny Mullen, Colm Matthews