ATHLETICS
Akpe-Moses to contest World Under 20 100m semi-final
The local athlete will take to the track on Thursday afternoon, Irish time
Gina Akpe-Moses is in action in Finland this week
Dundalk athlete Gina Akpe-Moses will contest a 100m semi-final at the IAAF Under-20 World Championships in Tampere on Thursday, having ran 11.58 to finish second in her heat this morning (Wednesday).
The Blackrock AC athlete overcame a false start and narrowly finished as runner-up to Daija Lampkin of the United States in the fifth heat held on Wednesday morning, which booked her place in Thursday's semi-final alongside Limerick's Ciara Neville.
Now based in Birmingham, Akpe-Moses hopes to follow last year's success in Italy where she became the first Irish athlete to win a European sprint title, claiming the 100m in the Eurpean Junior Under-20 Championships (below). Her current PB in the 100m is 11.46.
"I feel like the semis are going to be really intense so I feel like I need to get my body and my head in the right place," she said after the heat.
"I need to be really aggressive and meet it head on. I need to be very powerful and focused on running the race and executing it properly."
Thursday's semi-final takes place at 4pm, Irish time.
Neville ran in 11.54, her second fastest ever 100m.
EUROPEAN 100M U20s CHAMPION!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Css4zNy6JW— Gina Moses (@GinaAkpeMoses) July 21, 2017
