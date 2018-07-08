Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Tommy Durnin can inspire Westerns to comfortable JFC first round outing against Cuchulainn Gaels
Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Westerns' Colin Martin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Anglo Printers JFC group three: Westerns vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Venue: Dowdallshill - Sunday, July 8 - 1pm
Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)
Preview: The opening entry in the Dowdallshill triple-header should see Westerns begin with a win.
Cathal O’Hanlon’s men welcome Tommy Durnin back after his exertions with Louth and his influence can help the Reaghstown outfit to a comfortable victory.
Cuchulainn Gaels have suffered with injury and departures ahead of the championship and will look to Jody Keenan for scores, yet their return of just a sole victory - which stemmed from a walkover against St. Nicholas - doesn't bode overly well for a challenge against an experienced Westerns side.
Verdict: Westerns
