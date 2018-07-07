Red hot Lann Léire hammer St Nicholas' in JFC opener

Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship Group 4 – Round 1

St Nicholas GFC 1-06 Lann Léire C.P.G 4-19

Lann Léire began their 2018 Junior Championship campaign in style in Stabannon on Friday evening, easily seeing off the threat of St Nicholas courtesy of a 22 point winning margin.

Besides a tight opening five minutes with the sides exchanging scores, the result never looked to be in doubt as John O’Connor’s team started out on their latest Championship assault. They will believe they are capable of replicating last year’s semi-final place, at least.

Friday’s win will certainly give them confidence. The Nicks’ Kevin Walsh scored the game’s first point but Bob Murphy’s seventh minute goal first put daylight between the teams and from that point onwards, the Mid-Louth men remained in control.

By half-time, Lann Léire had established a 3-08 to 0-05 lead, with Briain McGuinness and Ian Mulroy finding the net.

The Drogheda men’s prospects weren’t improved when Brian Carter was shown two yellow cards in the space of five minutes after the break. Indiscipline was a feature of the second half, with referee Anthony Briscoe kept busy.

With a man advantage, Lann Léire ensured there was no let up in scores either. Brendan McEvoy had an easy finish for their fourth goal, while Colin Murphy was at the heart of much of their good play. He was prolific from play and free too – notching 0-08 in total.

Roy Kierans scored the Nicks’ late consolation goal, but the game was long out of reach by that point.

St Nicholas GFC: Jason O’Boyle, Teige Kelly, Darren Thornton, Andrew Starrs, Alex Finnegan (0-01), Declan Heeney, Ciaran O’Brien, Johnny Carter, Brian Carter, Jason Maguire, Philip Kirwan, Kevin Walsh (0-04), Roy Kierans (1-01), John Heeney, Vinny O’Hare.

Subs: Keith McCloskey for Philip Kirwan, Nuel Onianwa for John Heeney.

Lann Leire C.P.G: Liam Callan, Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Chaoimhin Maher, Jason Torris, Briain McGuinness (1-02), Ian Mulroy (1-03), Paul Doyle, Pearse Hawkins (0-02), Paul Callan (0-01), Cillian Gregory, Alan Murphy (0-01), Colin Murphy (0-08), Bob Murphy (1-01), Brendan McEvoy (1-00).

Subs: Garry Monaghan for Alan Murphy, Andrew Flanaghan for Chaoimhin Maher, Shane Kennedy for Cillian Gregory, James Torris (0-01) for Ian Mulroy, Cathal Grimes for Thomas Doyle, Shane O’Brien for Briain McGuinness.

Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)