'Barrs should possess too much attacking power for St. Kevin's in tonight's Ardee opener

CTI Business Solutions IFC group four: Naomh Fionnbarra vs St. Kevin's

Venue: Ardee - Saturday, July 7 - 6pm

Referee: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)

Preview: Naomh Fionnbarra will have eyes on top spot in group four and they can take step one to achieving this by beating St. Kevin’s on Saturday.

Paddy White's charges reached the semi-final of this competition last year and on the evidence of their attacking riches, they could be in line to repeat the trick, given that they'll be confident of negotiating their way past both tonight's opposition and Na Piarsaigh in the group stages.

St. Kevin's, quarter-finalists a season ago, enter as the competition's lowest-ranked side and one of only two teams operating from Division Three. Like last year, their fate could be determined in a final round meeting with Na Piarsaigh, provided they're beaten tonight.

The Philipstown men tasted the winning feeling as recently as two weeks ago, lifting the Kevin Mullen Shield. But, with William Woods in the team, the ‘Barrs can ensure an ideal start by a comprehensive margin.

Verdict: 'Barrs