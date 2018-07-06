Athletics

Patience Jumbo-Gula narrowly misses out on a medal at European U18 Championships

Patience Jumbo-Gula. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Patience Jumbo-Gula narrowly missed out on a medal in tonight's 100m at the European U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

The St. Gerard's AC speedster finished fifth in a time of 11.87 - her slowest time of the week having clocked an Irish record of 11.59 in last night's semi-final and 11.80 in the quarter-final.

However, the St. Vincent's student can be very proud of her efforts and, for sure, has a very big future in the sport.

Some of her clubmates met to watch the race at the Malt House restaurant on the Dublin Road.