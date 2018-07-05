Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula breaks 100m championship record at European Championships

Dundalk's Patience Jumbo-Gula has sensationally broken the Irish 100m record at the European U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary this evening.

The St. Gerard's AC sprinter easily won her semi-final in 11.59 to qualify for tomorrow's decider. Incidentally, the previous record holder was another Dundalk girl, Gina Akpe Moses.

Earlier today, the St. Vincent's student blazed another trail in progressing through her quarter-final in a time of 11.80.