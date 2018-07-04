Dundalk FC drawn at home in FAI Cup opener

Dundalk FC have been drawn at home to First Division Cobh Ramblers in the opening round of this season's FAI Cup.

The Lilywhites will host Stephen Henderson's men on August 10/12 at Oriel Park. The tie comes just a matter of days after the clubs clash in the EA Sports Cup semi-finals at St. Colman's Park - August 6.

Stephen Kenny's charges are seeking to final of the country's showpiece cup competition for the fourth consecutive year, having beaten Cork City in 2015 before losing to the Leesiders in '16 and '17.

Dundalk face St. Patrick's Athletic in the league this Friday night, with kick-off at Richmond Park down for 7:45pm.