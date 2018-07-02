St. Peter's AC's Tom McGrane added 40cm to his season’s best at the National League opening round in Belfast on Sunday

St. Peter's AC's Tom McGrane has a busy day at Sunday's opening round of the National League at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast. Manager of both the Louth men's and women's team, he also managed to add 40cm to his season’s best, set when winning the Leinster title at the beginning of June, to take silver in the M55 shot put with a throw of 10.06m.

Under his watch, the women proved that they were more than capable of making an impact in the top grade, as they finished second on points behind Dundrum South Dublin AC. The men’s team also performed very well as they finished third on the day, behind City of Lisburn AC and County Meath. Both teams go into this Sunday’s second round fixture at the Morton Stadium in Santry, Dublin, ranked sixth overall and so are on target to qualify for the final by finishing among the top eight teams.

Two athletes scored maximum points by winning their events in Belfast – Emily Rogers (St. Peter’s) in the high jump and McGrane (St. Peter’s) in the shot put.

Several athletes also scored highly by finishing second in their events – Geraldine Finegan (North East Runners) in both the pole vault and shot putt, Mary Leech (Drogheda & District) in the 1500m, Shauna McMahon (Blackrock) in the discus, Conor McMahon (Ardee & District) in both the high jump and long jump, Ruarcán Ó’Gibne (Boyne) in the 1500m, Conor Durnin (St. Peter’s) in the triple jump and Darren Weldon (Ardee & District) in the hammer.

Third place finishes were recorded by Karen Costello (Dunleer) in the 3000m, Emily Rogers in the hammer, Katelyn Quinn (Glenmore) in the javelin, Lee McGuinness (Drogheda & District) in the 200m, Conor McMahon in the 400m hurdles, Darren Weldon in the discus, Brendan Rogers (St. Peter’s) in the weight for distance and the 4x400m team of Lee McGuinness, Kieran McGrath (Drogheda & District), Andrew Kelly (Drogheda & District) and Ruarcán Ó’Gibne.

The other athletes on the teams also played their part and can be proud of their performances; among them were: Maria Smith (St. Gerard’s), Kelly Breen (Blackrock), Orla O’Connor (Drogheda & District), Hannah Reilly (Blackrock), Eilish Brady (St. Peter’s), Rosemary Gibson (North East Runners), Sharon Olatunde (Dundealgan), Sarah Clarke (Blackrock), Nicola Welsh (Dunleer), Shane Larkin (Drogheda & District), Tom Cummins (Boyne), Kevin Olandujoye (Dundealgan) and Anthony Dillon (Dunleer).

Several of these athletes will also be in action at the Lourdes Stadium in Drogheda this Thursday evening, as the Louth Senior, U20 and Masters’ Championships will be staged, starting at 6:30pm.