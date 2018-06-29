Begley nets late winner as Woodview defeat Quay in the Summer League

Quay Celtic 2 Woodview 3

Stephen Begley struck a late winner for Woodview on Thursday night as they sent Quay Celtic crashing to their first defeat of the season.

Quay had taken an early lead thanks to Mario Kolak's finish. However, a fine free-kick from Owen Armstrong levelled the affair before Woodview player/manager Conor Macken lobbed to the net, ensuring his team led 2-1 at the interval.

Vinny Smith made it 2-2 from the penalty spot after Quadri Olowo was fouled. But, just when it seemed as if the encounter was drifting toward a draw, Begley was on hand to tap home the winning score.

Rampart Celtic 2 Fane FC 2

Seán Bailey's 10th Summer League goal of the season had Fane ahead in this clash. But a brace from Rampart forward Andrew Kieran had Kieran Pickering's charges on course for the win. That was until Dean McConnell, who stood out alongside Rampart's double scorer, earned Fane a share of the spoils.

Walshestown 4 Fane FC 2

Despite going behind through Seán Kellegher's opening goal, Walshestown claimed victory in their clash with Fane, largely due to Ryan Carberry's hat-trick.

Carberry's first goal was added to by Dave Culligan before the interval as the mid-Louth men took a 2-1 cushion to half-time.

Carberry took centre stage after the break, before Brendan McKevitt pulled back a late consolation for Fane.

Woodview 2 Donacarney 2

Level at 2-2, referee Brian Murphy abandoned the game at DKIT in the second half.