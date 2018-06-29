Knockbridge maintain perfect record atop hurling league with late show against St. Fechin's

Senior Hurling League

Knockbridge 1-15 St. Fechin's 2-11

Knockbridge maintained their perfect record in the Senior Hurling League on Thursday night, recording a home win over St. Fechin’s.

Level at 1-6 apiece at the end of the opening half, the Termonfeckin men looked good for the win midway through the second half having struck for a second major. But a late recovery from the ‘Bridge earned them the spoils.

Midfielder Conor Deane was in fine form for Knockbridge, knocking over five points from play, while defenders Seán Marry and Ronan Byrne gave good accounts. However, had ‘keeper James King not performed heroics in the first half, Fechin’s could well have got one over on Trevor Hilliard’s charges.

The victory ensures Knockbridge will finish the league atop the table.

Knockbridge: James King; James Searson, Conor Kerrigan, Andrew Smyth; Seán Marry, Ronan Byrne (0-3), Ronan Mulholland; Conor Deane (0-5), Shane Kerrigan; David Kettle (0-1), Peter Brennan, Seán Byrne (0-5); Ciarán Deane (0-1), Gareth Hall, Robert Wallace (1-0)

Sub: Philip Tynan

St. Fechin’s: Stephen Hackett; Cormac McAuley, Barry Devlin, Niall Tiernan; Wayne Tracey, Óisín Byrne, Caoimhín Seery (0-1); Donal Ryan (1-1), David Stephenson (0-3): John Crosbie (0-1), Seaghan Conneely (1-1), Paddy Lynch (0-2); Michael Ryan (0-1), Conor Relehan (0-1), Brendan Hynes

Subs: Colin Griffin, Vincent Hynes, Liam Ryan

Referee: Jim O’Rourke