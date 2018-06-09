Dundalk Warriors go in search of national glory tonight

Local Ice-Hockey team, Dundalk Warriors are seeking to become All-Ireland champions at Dundonald Ice Bowl on Saturday night.

Having come second in the league for the past two seasons, the team's intrinsic motivator throughout the campaign has been to avenge last year's final loss to Belfast Bruins. And with a side brimming with quality and youthful exuberance, they look well-placed to overcome an experienced Latvian Hawks outfit.

Previewing this weekend's encounter, President of the Irish Ice-Hockey Association, Aaron Guli said: "Saturday sees a clash of heavyweights when the Latvian Hawks take on the Dundalk Warriors in the Cross-Border Cup 'A' Division final. The Hawks finished top of the table with an undefeated record with Dundalk finishing a close second. I think this game will be close. Both teams have shown their offensive ability throughout the year and I honestly feel this game will come down to goaltending. It’s anyone’s game and I certainly am looking forward to being there to watch."

The match begins at 10:30pm with entry free of charge.