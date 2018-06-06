Croke Park won't 'admit their mistake' over Louth hurlers' permit withdrawal - Philip O'Brien

Louth hurling manager Philip O’Brien has once again placed on record his unhappiness at the treatment of the Arthur brothers, Niall and Gerry.

The pair saw another appeal to have their permits to play for Louth reinstated rejected by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) at Croke Park on Thursday despite appearing to provide all the required documentation.

In their absence, Louth were condemned to the Nicky Rackard Cup relegation play-off against Leitrim, following their draw with Monaghan in Dowdallshill on Saturday.

“Niall and Gerry Arthur have been our strongest players in getting scores from play all year and I don’t know where we go from here,” O’Brien told The Democrat.

“The boys met the CCCC in Croke Park on Thursday and what I’ve been told is that they were happy with everything that was presented to them and that there wasn’t any real questions asked of them. The CCCC were happy enough and then it turns out on Friday that it was rejected.

“There’s disappointment among the group from the first day (that they were stopped from playing), but I kind of thought that Croke Park wouldn’t hold back and admit their mistake.

“I would have been delighted to have them, but I wasn’t really planning on having them because I felt Croke Park would never roll back on the decision they made the first day.”

The Arthurs are believed to be considering their next step, with a further appeal, this time to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), a possibility ahead of Saturday’s (June 9) demotion encounter with Leitrim at Cusack Park, Mullingar.