O'Donovan's dismissal changes game as Glenmuir beaten in Fitzsimons Cup decider

Fitzsimons Cup final

Glenmuir FC 1-4 Torro United

Glenmuir FC's long campaign ended in disappointing circumstances on Friday night as they lost the Fitzsimons Cup final to Torro United in Navan.

Despite staying the pace for the majority of the encounter with Torro, who will play in Division One next season, the dismissal of David O'Donovan - one of eight Glenmuir players to receive yellow cards on a night where few were merited - for a second bookable offence ensured Wayne Conroy's charges had to play the final 30 minutes a player down, and that proved decisive.

Having started poorly and fallen behind, the Hoey's Lane side battled into contention and a super, 20 yard strike from Mark Molloy drew them level on the half hour.

O'Donovan and Pat Crilly had opportunities to put the Blues in front, however, having gone to the interval level, Torro hit the front in the early stages of the second half and once holding a player advantage they were comfortable until full-time, adding a third from the penalty spot and a fourth at the death.

Still, Glenmuir have plenty to build upon next season.

Glenmuir FC: John Burlingham; Niall Hand, Edgar Bitinais, Óisín Murray Rory Phelan; Ronan Molloy, David O'Donovan, Pat Crilly, Brendan Shiels; John Byrne, Danny Mullen

Subs: Dave McKenny, Willie Kelly, David McComish, Mark Molloy