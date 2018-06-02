Ardee Celtic go down to Newfoundwell in Kilmessan Shield decider

Kilmessan Shield

Ardee Celtic 1-3 Newfoundwell

Ardee Celtic came up short in Friday night's Kilmessan Shield final against NEFL Premier Division winners Newfoundwell at the MDL Grounds, Navan.

Forced to the field without a number of key players, the Deesiders battled hard and got some reward for their efforts with a late Shawni Dowdall goal. However, by that juncture, the Drogheda outfit led 3-0, having gone to the break two goals to the good.

Ardee began brightly and had a few opportunities before Ian Devine put Newfoundwell in front. Lorcan Malone had an effort cleared off the line as Conor Lynch's side responded, though, when Kevin Bull scored with a header, the mid-Louth men had a mountain to climb.

John Kermode made it 3-0 to Newfoundwell midway through the second half before Dowdall pulled one back late on.

Ardee Celtic: James Torris; Robbie Reynolds, Niall Sharkey, John Flanagan, Ciarán Clarke; Dylan Maher, Lorcan Malone, Mikey Nulty, Gareth Kane; Bryan O'Connor, James McMullen

Subs: Shawni Dowdall, Pierce Hawkins