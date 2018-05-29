Kevin's keep Division Three promotion hopes alive with win over Stabannon

Division Three

St. Kevin's 2-8 Stabannon Parnells 1-9

St. Kevins kept their hopes of Division Three honours alive when they came from behind to defeat neighbours Stabannon Parnells in Philipstown on Friday evening.

This victory leaves the Kevins just two points adrift of leaders Young Irelands and level with second-placed Na Piarsaigh.

The home side got off to a good start with a goal from Cian Callan, but Stabannon bounced back and found the net through Liam Giggins to lead by 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

The game was in the balance throughout the second half but ultimately it was decided by a goal from substitute Aidan Craven midway through the second period.

Points from Aonghus Giggins kept the Parnells in touch, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the hosts from claiming victory.

St. Kevin's: Eoin McKenna; Matthew Downes (0-1), Barry Byrne, Aaron Roche; Aaron Khan, Enda McKenna, Patrick Duff; Seán Callan, Lee Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Seanie Crosbie, James Clarke; Paul Duff, Cian Callan (1-3), Patrick Clarke (0-3)

Subs: Aidan Craven (1-1), Danny Crosbie

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Alan Lynch, Sean Halpenny, Mick Lynch; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey (0-1), Ken Lynch; Brendan O’Kane, Colm Giggins (0-1); Liam Giggins (1-0), Aonghus Giggins (0-4), Wayne Lynch; Daniel Bannon (0-1), Niall Cluskey, Shane Sweeney (0-2)

Referee: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands)