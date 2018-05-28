St. Fechin's hold St. Mochta's at arm's length to prevail in their Division Two encounter

Division Two

St. Fechin's 0-17 St. Mochta's 0-12

St. Fechin’s recorded their fourth win of the campaign when they proved too strong for St. Mochta’s at home on Friday night.

The home side got a grip on proceedings in the early stages as Niall McDonnell and Ronan Holcroft were on target.

Declan Byrne and Eamonn O’Neill provided the scores to keep the Mochta’s in touch, but at the other end Bevan Duffy, Karl McDonnell and Brian Devlin hit the target to see their side lead by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

O’Neill and Byrne edged the visitors back to within a point of the lead, but points from Holcroft, Karl McDonnell and Devlin steadied the ship before Jamie King and Niall McDonnell scored late on to seal the win.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell (0-2); Leo McGrane, Niall McCabe, Colm O’Neill; Niall Carolan, Paul Matthews, Matthew Flanagan; Bevan Duffy (0-2), Brian Devlin (0-3); Niall Devlin, Donal Ryan, Harry Haughney; Karl McDonnell (0-2), Ronan Holcroft (0-6), Jamie King (0-2)

Subs: Eoghan Duffy, Paul Dillon

St. Mochta’s: Fergus English; David Lennon, Philip Englishby, Cormac Callan; Conor Garland, Andrew English (0-1), Barry Mulholland; Emlyn Clerkin, Eamonn O’Neill (0-5); Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland, Brendan Duff; Declan Byrne (0-5), Danny Kindlon, Darren McMahon (0-1)

Subs: Liam McGranaghan, Cormac Smyth

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O’Raghallaigh’s)