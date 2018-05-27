Brave Louth pipped by Carlow in Leinster junior camogie final

Leinster junior camogie final

Louth 1-11 Carlow 4-13

A gallant Louth camogie team came up short in their quest for Leinster glory at St. Brendan's Park, Birr, on Saturday afternoon.

Despite registering more scores than Carlow in the opening half, the concession of three goals saw them trail by five points at half-time - 0-7 to 3-2 - and, in truth, the deficit was always going to be difficult to recover from.

Aoife Gregory of St. Kevin's was tremendous for Louth throughout, but particularly in the first half where she scored all but one of the Wee County's total. Denise Moynagh's well-taken point from play accounting for her side's other score.

Carlow hit the ground running in the second half, once more, registering seven unanswered scores before Gregory opened Louth's account. She would hit two further minors, while club-mate Aisling Matthews also chipped in as the Reds never gave in.

And the Wee County got a goal for their efforts in the closing stages when St. Brides' Laura Byrne raised a green flag. Unfortunately, though, Carlow proved too strong on the day.

Louth: Cliodhna Duffy, Clodagh Fennell, Sarah Mulroy, Courtney Dowling, Jane McKeon, Aine McKeon, Lorraine Young, Eleanor Smyth, Mairead Lynch, Aoife Gregory, Denise Moynagh, Leanne Sharkey, Aisling Matthews, Rita Mullen, Rachael Hamilton, Niamh Fennell, Laura Byrne, Clare Ward