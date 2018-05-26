Division One
Blues irresistible in the second half of their 10-point win over Dreadnots
Newtown Blues 3-13 Dreadnots 2-6
Newtown Blues' Ross Nally. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Division One
Newtown Blues 3-13 Dreadnots 2-6
Newtown Blues produced a stunning second half display against Dreadnots on Saturday night to maintain their 100% league record.
Dreadnots led at the end of the opening half, 0-5 to 0-3, however, the lead could have been more with Blues 'keeper Dean Martin saving Páraic Smith's penalty.
And that miss proved costly as the home side made it eight successive league victories as Ciaran Downey and Ross Nally (2) found the net after the break.
David O'Brien's dismissal early in the second half hindered Dreadnots' attempts as Ronan Phillips' side reeled off 2-5 to no-reply to take control.
The Clogherhead men were out-scored 3-10 to 2-1 in the second half with late goals from James Califf and Liam Shevlin ensuring they recovered somewhat from the Blues' barrage. Ciarán Downey scored the winners' third major in between.
Newtown Blues: Dean Martin; Paul Kellegher, Aidan O'Brien, Paul Moore; Alan Connor (0-2), John Connolly, Cormac Reynolds (0-1); John Kermode (0-1), Andy McDonnell; Emmet Carolan, Jamie Kelly, Ciarán Downey (1-3); Colm Judge (0-2), Ross Nally (2-3), Conor Moore
Subs: Brian Kermode, Fergal Donohoe, Ronan Levins (0-1), Conor Brannigan, Thomas Costello
Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, Barry Faulkner; Aaron Scullion, Pádraig Rath, David O'Brien; Cian McEvoy, Pat Lynch; Páraic Smith (0-3), Liam Shevlin (1-1), Cathal Lynch; Carl Monaghan, Peter Kirwan (0-2), Anthony Williams
Subs: James Califf (1-0), Conor Shevlin, Ronan Califf, Barry Mulroy, Brian Gargan
Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on