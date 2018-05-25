Dundalk FC score five against Bray at Oriel Park to make it five wins on the trot

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC 5-0 Bray Wanderers

Dundalk FC cruised to their joint-second biggest victory of the season against Bray Wanderers at Oriel Park tonight

Showing just the one change from Monday's victory over Waterford, with Dean Jarvis replacing Dane Massey at left-back, the Lilywhites were completely dominant in this one and were 2-0 up after just a quarter-hour with Patrick Hoban and Dylan Connolly scoring within two minutes of each other.

At 2-0, against a Wanderers side who were missing several first-teamers for various reasons, the contest was effectively decided, though Jamie McGrath ensured a fifth successive win with a third score on 39 minutes.

Hoban's second of the game - just past the hour-mark - made it 4-0, while the Galwegian's replacement, Marco Tagbajumi, added a fifth with 14 minutes to play.

The opener arrived on 13 minutes when Hoban diverted over the line after Seán Hoare's delivery had been flicked to the back post by Connolly. Against his former employers, Connolly added a goal to his assist with a fine finish from 18 yards after being found in an acre of room.

Thereafter, the traffic was one-way - to the Carrick Road end of the ground - as the Lilywhites threatened to cut loose. Hoban twice went close to adding to his 13th league goal of the campaign before McGrath tapped to the net after Evan Moran failed to hold Michael Duffy's stinging shot.

The relentless pressure continued after the interval where Hoban headed home to make it 4-0 from Dean Jarvis' cross.

Tagbajumi - with his second goal in a week - bundled the Lilywhites' fifth to the net as they maintained their place at the summit of the Premier Division table, despite Cork City's 3-1 victory over St. Patrick's Athletic in Inchicore.

Yet the result was put into some perspective in closing moments when Bray substitute Andrew McGovern was involved in a bad collision with team-mate Seán Heaney. The reaction of the players and the crowd near hand to his leg injury was immediate and several medical officials dealt with the Bray defender before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Krisztián Adorján HT); Dylan Connolly, Jamie McGrath (Ronan Murray 62), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 62)

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Stephen Folan, Dane Massey, Karolis Chvedukas

Bray Wanderers: Evan Moran, Dylan Hayes (Dragos Mamaliga HT), Conor Kenna, Seán Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Daniel McKenna, Paul O'Conor; Daniel Kelly, Gary McCabe (Andrew McGovern 27), Corey Galvin; Rónán Coughlan

Subs not used: Adam Dempsey (gk), Ger Pender, Darragh Gibbons, Byron O'Gorman, Cian Walsh

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Attendance: 1,877