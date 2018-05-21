Glyde make it two wins in a week in Division Two by beating Joes at home

Division Two

Glyde Rangers 1-8 St. Joseph's 0-8

Glyde Rangers came through this bottom of the table clash with St. Joseph’s to collect two very valuable points in their encounter at Tallanstown on Sunday.

The first quarter was dominated by both defences with Glyde opening the scoring in the first minute with a superb strike from Niall Sharkey followed by a Trevor O’Brien point.

O’Brien grabbed the decisive score of the game soon after when he found the back of the net to help his team lead by 1-4 to 0-1 at the break. Conall Smyth kicked the only point for the Joes.

The Joes upped their game in the second half and struck points through Óisín McGuinness and Alan McKenna.

O’Brien kicked his team’s last point on 51 minutes although Alan McKenna kept the pressure on with two points, while a fine save from goalkeeper David Brennan denied McKenna an equalising goal.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Conor McCullough, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell (0-1); Mark O’Brien (0-1), Paul Noone, Fiachra Sheridan; Ciaráin Sheridan, Brian Duffy (0-1); Aaron Devlin, Gareth Moran, Dion Conlon; Trevor O’Brien (1-2), Niall Sharkey (0-2), Alan Brennan (0-1)

St. Joseph’s: Shane Barron; David Kieran, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Conor Neary, Gerard Hoey, Craig Doherty; Killian Staunton, Thomas Smyth; Alan Lynch, Peter Brennan (0-1), Philip Brennan; Alan McKenna (0-3), Conall Smyth (0-2), Óisín McGuinness (0-2)

Sub: Daire Smyth

Referee: Colm McCullough (N. Fionnbarra)