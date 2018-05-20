Bride's jump off the bottom of Division One with surprise win over Jocks

Division One

Naomh Máirtín 0-7 St. Bride's 0-10

St. Bride's scored their second victory of the campaign in Monasterboice on Sunday, defeating Cardinal O'Donnell holders Naomh Máirtín.

Louth player Sam Mulroy struck three points for the hosts in the opening half, however, with 'keeper Conaill Devin in fine free-taking form, St. Bride's took a slender 0-5 to 0-4 lead to the interval.

Seán Marry edged the Knockbridge men - who went into this encounter at the foot of the table - two ahead. Though the teams were level following two unanswered points from the Jocks.

But, helped by some tenacious defending, the visitors held Jim Farrell's men scoreless for the remainder of the game, while striking thrice themselves, as the Bride's lifted themselves up two places in the standings.

The competition holders, meanwhile, have fallen to a third successive loss as a result and boast just the one home victory from four hostings.

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Alan Downey, Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Pádraig McDonagh, Thomas Sullivan (0-2), Conor Healy; Wayne Campbell, John Clutterbuck (0-1); Stephen Campbell, Eoghan Callaghan, Sam Mulroy (0-4); Bryan McQuillan, JP Rooney, Conor Morgan

Subs: Adam Winters, Mark McCullough

St. Bride's: Conaill Devin (0-3); Andrew Smyth, Ronan Bailey, Pádraic Mackin; Mark Hoey (0-1), Cillian Kirk, Michael Keane; Patrick Reilly (0-2), Alan Dunne; James Costelloe, Kevin Hearty (0-2), Johnny Culleton; Sean Marry (0-2), Cathal McKenna, Aaron Hoey

Subs: James Searson, Bernard Laverty

Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)