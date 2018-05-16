Dundalk FC's Michael Duffy wins Player of the Month award for the first time

Dundalk FC winger Michael Duffy has picked up the SSE Airtricity League/SWAI Player of the Month award for April.

The 23-year-old has been the Lilywhites' standout player this season and wins the award for the first time, ahead of Derry City’s Aaron McEneff, who finished second in the voting. Bohemians midfielder Dylan Watts was third.

Duffy scored three times in April, against Limerick FC, Derry City and St. Patrick's Athletic, while he must also be a contender for this month's gong having maintained his impressive displays.

He was presented with his award this morning.

It's the first time a Dundalk player has scooped the prize this season following wins for Cork City's Graham Cummins (February) and Graham Burke (March) of Shamrock Rovers.