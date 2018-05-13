Bellurgan put on a seven-goal display to reach Tully Cup decider for second year in a row

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Athboy Celtic 0-7 Bellurgan United

Bellurgan United reached the Tully Cup final for the second year in succession with an incredible seven-goal hammering of Athboy Celtic at the MDL Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 3-0 at half-time, Colm McConville's charges used their pace in attack to breakaway and score a further four in the second-half as Athboy were punished for submitting increased numbers to attack.

Diarmuid Murphy put United in front from the spot in the early minutes after Declan Sharkey had been fouled before Tadhg O'Connor doubled the lead with a top-notch finish soon after.

Despite coming under some pressure with Athboy striking the woodwork as they sought a way back into proceedings, Niall Donnelly bridged the lead to three before substitute Shane O'Brien stretched the gap to four early in the second-half.

Donnelly, Sharkey and Dermot Treanor all scored before the close to round the winners' tally to seven.

The scoreline may have been unreflective of how competitive the match was, though Bellurgan will care little as they prepare for the June 9 showpiece.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Diarmuid Murphy, Chris Lawson; Stephen Finnegan, Brian White, Aoghain McGuinness, Declan Sharkey; Niall Donnelly, Tadhg O'Connor

Subs: Shane O'Brien, Jason Finnegan, Cian McDonald, Ciarán Sheelan, Dermot Treanor