Hoey and O'Kane strike to send Muirhevna Mor into Tully Cup last four at Ardee's expense

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Muirhevna Mor 3-1 Ardee Celtic

Muirhevna Mor qualified for the Tully Cup semi-final on Friday night by defeating Ardee Celtic.

Second-half goals from Colin Hoey and Micky O'Kane proved the difference in favour of Seán Maguire's side, who will face league champions Newfoundwell or Carrick Rovers in the last four.

James McMullen put Ardee ahead in this contest, however, in what was really the first effort of note, on 34 minutes. The Deesider shot superbly past Michael Cooney with the home custodian left with no chance.

The Dundalk side levelled just seven minutes later, though, when Tiarnan Mulvenna found the net, despite the visitors' appeals for an offside flag.

Thereafter, the match livened up with O'Kane striking the 'bar just before the break before Hoey broke the away side's resolve, scoring beneath John Flanagan.

And O'Kane wrapped up Muirhevna Mor's progression with a crisp strike.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Gary Clarke, Jimmy Cooney, Chris Caulfield, Paul Mallon; Brendan Hughes, Thomas McShane, Colin Hoey, Nathan Murphy; Tiarnan Mulvenna, Micky O'Kane

Ardee Celtic: John Flanagan; Lorcan Malone, Niall Sharkey, Ross Gaynor, Robbie Reynolds; Gareth Kane, Stuart Osborne, Paul Montondo, Conor McGill; Bryan O'Connor James McMullen

Sub: Shawni Dowdall