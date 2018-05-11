Fane send Rampart to first defeat as Woodview beat Cox's in Summer League

Summer League

Fane FC 2-0 Rampart Celtic

Brendan McKevitt and Seán Bailey scored in the second half as Fane FC maintained their unbeaten start by sending Rampart Celtic to their first defeat at Gorman Park on Thursday night.

Following a scoreless first half where 'keepers Kyle Murphy and particularly David Lynch were called into action, substitute McKevitt put the home side in front. His low shot on 70 minutes was enough to break the deadlock.

And within five minutes the affair was ended with Bailey winning and converting, at the second attempt after Lynch had saved his original effort, to help Fane to the points.

Fane FC: K. Murphy, B. McGuirk, A. Lennon, D. Gray, J. O'Hare, L. Gallagher, C. Carolan, B. Cumiskey, M. O'Callaghan, S. Bailey, J. Bailey

Subs: B. McKevitt, P. Gray, K. O'Hanlon, R. O'Hanlon, P. Begley, J. Green

Rampart Celtic: D. Lynch, P. Kloda, N. Hanneffy, G. Redmond, A. McGuinness, O. McGuinness, A. Kieran, B. Rogers, C. Dullaghan, S. Ogunforuwa

Subs: P. Fee, D. Tuite, P. Prior, R. Molloy, L. Wright, R. McKevitt

Woodview 2-1 Cox's FC

Woodview picked up their first win to condemn Cox's to their second loss.

Andy McDermott put Woodview ahead early in the second half, but an equaliser by Dean McConnell had Cox's on course to open their Summer League account.

But McDermott struck again with five minutes remaining to clinch the victory and maintain his side's unbeaten start.

Walshestown 0-0 Donacarney Celtic

U19 Division A

Glenmuir FC 5-3 Redeemer FC

Half of the goals in this thrilling encounter came in the opening eight minutes, three of which were penalties.

Kevin McCormack converted two of them in between Paddy Nicholson's leveller for Glenmuir. The latter equalised for a second time before Redeemer took the lead again through an own goal. But Peter McStravick and Daniel Mullan strikes ensured the Blues led 4-3 at the break. Eddie Maguire made it 5-3 after the interval.