Gold and silver medals for McCrystal and Dunlevy at Paracycling World Cup in Belgium

There was yet more success for the Eve McCrystal/Katie-George Dunlevy partnership at the Paracyling World Cup in Ostend, Belgium over the weekend.

On Friday, reigning women's NRS champion McCrystal piloted Dunlevy to silver in the 27km time trial before the duo claimed gold by a plus-one-minute margin in the WB tandem road race on Sunday.

GOLD MEDAL ALERT: Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve Mc Crystal win gold by over 1 minute in the WB Tandem Road Race at the Paracycling World Cup in Ostend, Belgium today ☘ pic.twitter.com/K2JiHqdrNN — Cycling Ireland (@IreCyclingFed) May 6, 2018

The victories follow the pair's double gold win at last year's road race world championships in South Africa and their achievements at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil.