Bailey's double helps Redeemer to maintain Division Two promotion push

NEFL Division Two

Rathkenny Rovers 0-3 Redeemer Celtic

Two goals from Seán Bailey helped Redeemer Celtic to the 13th win of their debut Division Two campaign at Rathkenny on Sunday afternoon.

While the result confirmed the home side's relegation, Redeemer are now in a straight shootout with Torro United as they attempt to overhaul Woodview Celtic in the promotion/relegation play-off place.

Bailieboro Celtic, who are on a poor run of form, are next up for the Cox's Demesne side, while Torro, despite having a game in hand, look to have a more difficult run-in with both Virginia Celtic and Oldcastle United, who are looking to avoid finishing in the relegation play-offs, on their schedule.

Bailey opened the scoring in Meath with a fine strike before Dean McConnell flashed home a stunning free-kick to all but secure the points midway through the opening half.

Rathkenny's hopes of a comeback were dealt a fatal blow early in the second period when they had a player sent-off. This before Bailey put the seal on a comprehensive victory with Redeemer's third on 70 minutes.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Niall Kelly, Paul Gartland, Conor Brennan, Andy McDermott; Caolan Carroll, Dean McConnell, Colm Bracken, Kevin McCormack; Cody McAreavey, Seán Bailey