Dundalk FC's John Mountney 'maturing as a player and as a man' - Stephen Kenny

John Mountney is maturing as a player and as a man, according to his manager Stephen Kenny.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a very impressive few weeks since returning from an injury picked up in pre-season, putting in strong performances in the matches against Limerick, Derry City and Cork City before again highlighting his quality in last night's 5-0 triumph over St. Patrick's Athletic.

A go-to player for Kenny in the 'bigger games', the Bohola man is perhaps playing the best football of his career following an injury-plagued second half of last season.

"He's really maturing as a player and as a man," Kenny told The Dundalk Democrat.

"He looks like he's making better decisions, he looks like he's accepting responsibility and taking responsibility and showing a lot of qualities, lots of different qualities like getting back, recovery tackles, competing, breaking on the inside and breaking on the outside, driving at people and making good decisions with his passing.

"He's really done well. He's done better than I could have hoped considering he was out for such a time. That's encouraging."

The 25-year-old frequently darted into the central channel during the 5-0 rout; a position which he has played in on and off throughout his spell at the club.

However, although Kenny feels he can be used there, the right wing is where he looks set to remain.

"Of course, he can play in there (the middle/no. 10 position), but he's doing alright where he is at the minute."