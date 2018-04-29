A strong second half saw Knockbridge pip Mattock in the Senior Hurling League on Saturday

Senior Hurling League

Knockbridge 0-17 Mattock Rangers 0-13

Knockbridge claimed their first win of this year's Senior Hurling League at home to Mattock Rangers on Saturday evening.

Despite trailing 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, the Reds surged ahead in the second half as the Collon side - who drew with Pearse Óg in round one - tired somewhat.

Shane Maguire and Jonathan Matthews impressed for Mattock, hitting a combined nine-points, eight of which came from placed balls.

Though they were matched in this regard by Knockbridge talisman Shane Fennell, who notched 0-8.

Tony Corcoran pointed after the break for Mattock as they tried to repel the 'Bridge's advances, however, they were unable to hang on in falling to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Knockbridge: Kevin McNally; Stephen Kettle, Conor Kerrigan, Andrew Smyth; Liam Molloy, Ronan Byrne, Gerry McKeown; James Costelloe (0-1), Conor Deane (0-1); Shane Kerrigan (0-2), Gareth Hall (0-1), David Kettle (0-2); Robert Wallace (0-2), Shane Fennell (0-8), James Pearson

Subs: Dermot Mone, Brendan McNally

Mattock Rangers: Rory O'Reilly; Darren Reid, Gary Leddy, Ciarán Maguire; Eoin McKeown, Shane Maguire (0-3), Jason Condon; Eddie Condon, Declan Madden; Graham Condon (0-1), Michael Callan (0-1), Gary Rellis (0-1); Jonathan Matthews (0-6), Tony Corcoran (0-1), Finn Madden

Subs: Peter Mullen, Dominic Maguire

Referee: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne)