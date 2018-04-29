McDermott's strike at the death earns Redeemer dramatic point at Torro

NEFL Division Two

Torro United 3-3 Redeemer Celtic

Redeemer Celtic drew for the first time this season in dramatic circumstances at Torro on Sunday afternoon.

Having trailed 3-1 in the second half, it looked as if the Cox's Demesne side's promotion hopes were going to be finally put to an end. However, having battled to the close and pulled a goal back through Martin Murphy's penalty, Andy McDermott struck with the final kick to rescue a point.

Torro took the lead early on after Redeemer 'keeper Kyle Murphy was deceived by an awkward bobble. Though, the visitors' equaliser saw the surface play a part too as Woicheck Gladysz sent the sides to the break on level terms.

Redeemer began the second half as brightly as they had finished the first. However, while both sides rattled the woodwork, two Torro goals looked to have them on course for a vital victory.

But, after Paul Gartland was fouled, Murphy pulled one back before McDermott performed heroics at the death.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Caolan Carroll, Paul Gartland, Conor Brennan, Andy McDermott; Simon O'Shaughnessy, Woicheck Gladysz, Dean McDonnell, Kevin McCormack; Seán McCourt, Martin Murphy

Sub: Cody McAreavey