Newfoundwell claim NEFL Premier Division title after beating Bellurgan at Flynn Park

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 1-4 Newfoundwell

Newfoundwell claimed the Premier Division title at Flynn Park on Sunday morning.

Last season's runners-up had the match - and the league - tied up by the break. They led 3-0 at the interval after capitalising on numerous defensive mistakes by the home defence.

Owen Armstrong scored an eye-catching goal early in the second half for Bellurgan, but another rear-guard error handed Newfoundwell a fourth before full-time.

Newfoundwell, unbeaten domestically all season, will now shift their focus towards completing a double, while Bellurgan, who are also still in with a chance of Tully Cup glory, will do likewise ahead of Sunday week's semi-final with Athboy Celtic.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Diarmuid Murphy, Chris Lawson; Declan Sharkey, Stephen Finnegan, Gavin Gregory, Shane Finnegan; Brian White, Owen Armstrong

Subs: Shane O'Brien, Tadgh O'Connor, Niall Donnelly, Jason Finnegan, Cian McDonald