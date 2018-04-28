Blues remain top of Division One after holding Cooley to a single point

Division One

Newtown Blues 1-11 Cooley Kickhams 0-1

Newtown Blues remain the only side in Division One on full points following this comprehensive victory over Cooley Kickhams in Newfoundwell.

The Blues led 0-4 to no-score at the turnaround and they built handsomely on this advantage in the second half with Ciarán Downey bagging the match's only goal.

All but one member of the Blues' forward line got on the scoresheet with Ross Nally continuing his fine early-season form with 0-4. While centre-forward Jamie Kelly contributed three-points.

Cooley's attack was starved of possession and their only score came after the break via corner-forward Emmet Rogan.

The fact that the Blues, who have often struggled in league terms during seasons past, have started Division One with such gusto is an ominous sign as the summer approaches. Cooley, meanwhile, will need to improve.

Newtown Blues: Dean Martin; Paul Kellegher, Aidan O'Brien, John Connolly; Alan Connor, Fergal Donohoe, Jimmy Murray; Stephen Moonan, Kevin Carr; Robert Carr (0-1), Jamie Kelly (0-3), Ciarán Downey (1-1); Colm Judge, Ross Nally (0-4), Conor Moore (0-1)

Subs: Niall Costello, Thomas Costello, Paul Moore (0-1), Ian Connor, John Kermode

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Richard Brennan, Patrick Hanlon, Gerry Malone; Dean McGreehan, Darren Marks, James O'Reilly; Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone; Brian White, Michael Carron, Eoin McDaid; Emmet Rogan (0-1), Alan Page, Michael Rafferty

Subs: Michael Kane, Conor Kenny, Shane Marks, Declan Sheelan

Referee: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)