Two second-half goals helped Muirhevna Mor to the points against Trim last night

NEFL Premier Division

Muirhevna Mor 2 Trim Celtic 1

Muirhevna Mor maintained their unbeaten run since the new year, while keeping their record of going throughout the league season without a home defeat, intact in all but ending Trim Celtic's title charge on Friday night.

The Meath side knew a victory was paramount if they were to have any chance of reeling in Newfoundwell at the Premier Division summit, but this comprehensive defeat to last season's champions is likely to see them to second place instead.

Micky O'Kane and Brendan Hughes got on the scoresheet for the home side after the break following a goalless first 45 minutes where Muirhevna Mor were on the front foot. Seán Maguire's charges had a few efforts cleared off the line, while Hughes went close on another occasion.

The opening goal came when Colin Hoey's strong free-kick was parried into the path of O'Kane who nodded to the net. Hughes added the second some time later with a great finish to the bottom corner from outside the box.

Trim pulled one back in the final minute, deceiving the otherwise untested Michael Cooney with the aid of a deflection. Though, the outcome was never in question.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Chris Caulfield, Jimmy Cooney, Paul Mallon; Brendan Hughes, Thomas McShane, Colin Hoey, Micky O'Kane, Seán Conlon; Tiarnan Mulvenna

Subs: Craig Dixon, Seán Dixon, Conor Mulvenna