Tommy Durnin was on form for Westerns on Sunday as they defeated Dowdallshill

Division Three

Dowdallshill 1-4 Westerns 2-10

Westerns proved too strong for Dowdallshill on Sunday with county star Tommy Durnin helping them to a comfortable nine-point win.

The Reaghstown outfit led 2-7 to no-score at the break after a blistering start which included a Durnin point in the first minute and his second quarter goal.

Ciarán Campbell also fired home a goal for the Mid-Louth men.

Ian McIlroy goaled in the second half as the home side battled, out-scoring the winners 1-4 to three-points after the break.

Victory is Westerns’ second of the campaign, while Dowdallshill are yet to get off the mark.

Dowdallshill: Noel Mohan; Damien Fanning, Eamon Duffy, Seán Duffy; Martin Óg O’Brien, Paul Flynn, Ian McIlroy (1-1); Justin Halley, Ciarán Thornton; Peter Hughes (0-1), Noel Finnegan (0-2), Dylan McDonnell; Anthony Quinn, Ridwan Bodunrin, Dermot Smyth

Sub: Rob Traynor

Westerns: Jonny Brennan; Andy Murray, Stephen Boylan, Colin Martin; Seán McGuinness, Ciarán Scriven, Mick Martin; Tommy Durnin (1-8), Niall Moynagh; Liam Hoey, Anthony Durnin, Conor Kerr; Liam Murray, Patrick Kerley, Dylan Ogle

Subs: Ciarán Campbell (1-2), Jack Ogle, Johnny Lynch, Terence Sweeney

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)