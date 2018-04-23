Former Dundalk FC player Stephen McDonnell handed Warrenpoint reins on three-year deal

Dundalk-native Stephen McDonnell has been named Warrenpoint Town manager on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old recently steered the Milltown men to safety in the Northern Irish Premiership having taken over from another former Dundalk FC player, Matthew Tipton, on an interim basis.

And, having achieved the objective, the former Quay Celtic boss has been entrusted with the reins on a full-time basis.

Speaking on the club's website, chairman Connaire McGreevy said: "We are delighted to have successfully negotiated a three-year deal with Stevie and Colm Barron, staying on as assistant manager.

“We had a lot of interest in the position, but Stevie and Colm were the first choice for us. The club has a vision which the two men buy into, but more importantly, want to be part of in implementing and shaping it going forward.”

On his appointment, McDonnell added: "I have been interim manager now for seven games and during that time, coupled with my time here as a coach, I have had the opportunity to plan a squad for next season.

“I have said from day one this is a job that I want and a challenge that I am up for. The players will now have the full knowledge that I am appointed, and it will be their challenge to come onboard with me.”

There is a strong local contingency at the South Down club with Anton Reilly, Deane Watters and Emmet Hughes having worked under McDonnell this season.