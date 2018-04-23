Kehoe's goal hands Bride's crucial derby victory over Gers

Division One

St. Bride's 1-10 Geraldines 0-10

A goal from Ross Kehoe proved the difference as St. Bride's claimed their first win back in Division One by defeating neighbours Geraldines on Sunday evening at Knockbridge.

The result means that Wayne Callan's side remain the only pointless team in the division ahead of this week's meeting with St. Mary's.

It was the visitors who were quickest out of the blocks with Matt Corcoran opening the scoring before Paddy Geoghegan scored the first of his seven points.

Paddy Reilly got the Brides off the mark and there was very little to choose between the teams in the opening half. but it was the accuracy of Geoghegan that ensured the Gers went in at the break with a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.

Bride's opened the second half scoring with a fine long range point from full-forward, Cathal McKenna, and doubled their tally a minute later to turn a one point deficit to one point lead, this time through Kevin Hearty.

However talisman, Geoghegan, converted another free-kick on 44 minutes to level matters again.

It was then that the Bride's scored the crucial goal when Kehoe nipped in to put his side 1-8 to 0-8 in front.

In the closing stages, the visitors piled on the pressure, but the Brides' defence held strong while at the other end Conaill Devin pointed to secure what could prove to be a very important victory.

St. Bride’s: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Pádraig Mackin; Michael Keane, Conor Deane, James Costelloe; Alan Dunne, Patrick Reilly (0-2); Seán Marry (0-3), Aaron Hoey, Mark Hoey; Ross Kehoe (1-1), Cathal Mc Kenna (0-1), Kevin Hearty (0-2)

Subs: Conaill Devin (0-1), Richard Halpenny, Gareth Hall

Geraldines: Darrin Kearney; Seán Watters, Dan Corcoran, Dylan Kresa; Gareth Neacy, Kevin Pepper (0-1), Paul Clarke; Paddy Hoey, Matt Corcoran (0-1); Seán Thornton, Shaun Callan (0-1), Stephen Reidy; James Craven Paddy Geoghegan (0-7), Glen Trainor

Subs: Shane O’Hanlon, Michael Rogers, Ben Mooney

Referee: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)