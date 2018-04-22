McCourt and Bracken hit braces as Redeemer thump Oldcastle to keep promotion dream alive

NEFL Division Two

Redeemer Celtic 6 Oldcastle United 1

Seán McCourt and Colm Bracken hit braces apiece as Redeemer Celtic kept their Division Two promotion hopes alive by hammering Oldcastle United at Gorman Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Cox's Demesne side made light of the fact that they were without their leading marksmen, Seán Bailey and Woicheck Gladysz, in brushing the Meath outfit aside with minimum fuss.

McCourt hit a first-half double either side of a fine Kevin McCormack finish as Redeemer applied serious pressure to the visiting defence.

Substitute Bracken scored twice early in the second half to extend the advantage before Simon O'Shaughnessy - playing in his first game for almost three months - made it 6-0.

Oldcastle pulled one back in the final minutes, however, by then, the match was well over as a contest.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Caolan Carroll, Niall Kelly, Paul Gartland, Conor Brennan; Dean McConnell, Martin Murphy, Simon O'Shaughnessy, Kevin McCormack; Seán McCourt, Cody McAreavey

Subs: Caoimhín Leonard, Colm Bracken, James Clinton