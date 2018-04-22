Pat's pull through against Dreadnots to secure first league win of the campaign

Division One

St. Patrick's 0-17 Dreadnots 2-9

St. Patrick's picked up their first win of the campaign at home to Dreadnots on Saturday evening.

Danny O'Connor top-scored for the Lordship men as a strong finish saw them on their way to victory.

Dreadnots found the net in the early stages through Peter Kirwan, however, by the time James Califf added their second three-pointer of the contest, late in the game, Gerry Cumiskey's side had put themselves in a very commanding position.

Darren O'Hanlon, Cathal Grogan (2), O'Connor (3) and two points from Paddy Keenan ensured the Pat's went to half-time level; 0-8 to 1-5.

Keenan and O'Connor set the tone early in the second half with points before they reeled off five points in as many minutes midway through the half to rubberstamp Dreadnots' first defeat of the season.

St. Patrick's: Rory Duffy; Leonard Grey, Dessie Finnegan, Jason Woods (0-1); Conor Grogan (0-1), Darren O'Hanlon (0-1), Daniel Rice; Paddy Keenan (0-3), Thomas McCann; Evan White (0-1), Danny O'Connor (0-5), Aidan McCann; Seán McGeough (0-2), Cathal Grogan (0-2), Ray Finnegan (0-1)

Subs: Ross Murphy, Tadgh O'Connor

Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Brian Gargan, Pádraig Rath, Aaron Scullion; Barry Faulkner, David O'Brien, Liam Shevlin (0-1); James Califf (1-4), Anthony Williams (0-1); Pat Lynch (0-1), Páraic Smith (0-2), Cian McEvoy; Carl Monaghan, Darragh Shevlin, Peter Kirwan (1-0)

Subs: Derek Shevlin, Cathal Lynch, Anthony Lynch, Conor Shevlin

Referee: Desmond McDonald (St. Nicholas)